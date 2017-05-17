Virginia man explains why he painted ‘outrageous and offensive’ Bible verse on truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Tom Hicks' pickup truck has angered many drivers in Virginia with its Bible verse painted on the back: 1 Corinthians 14:34, which reads, "Women shall be silent and submissive.”

Surrounding the verse are three crosses, the fish symbol, "God said it believe it" and "Read your Bible."

It hasn't been met with a warm reception. Hicks said others have mouthed obscenities at him and flipped him off.

One driver called it “outrageous and offensive," saying, "It concerns me that something like this has become accepted in some ways and that it's OK for folks to feel free to show such hateful and misogynistic thoughts. “

So is Hicks a proud Christian who wants to spread a biblical message about women? Not at all, WTVR reported.

He's actually an atheist, and his message is that the Bible is offensive.

"I want people to read the Bible, I want them to see this message and say is that true,” Hicks explained. "It's a hateful, hateful piece of work which Christians try to turn around and they talk about love.”

Naturally, Christians disagree with his view.

“As you look at that [verse], you can definitely see it is completely taken out of context. Especially when you think about what the Bible says,” said Pastor Joey Anthony, with Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. “Jesus really did raise women to a level – where as in that culture they were seen as second-class citizens – but Jesus loves all people and he raised women up to a different level, really.”