Vandal causes damage inside Geeter Junior High classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It`s business as usual at Geeter Junior High off Horn Lake Road after police say a vandal struck Sunday night.

A police report said authorities believe the vandal made their way into the school through an unlocked window.

Once inside they went to town, taking two fire extinguishers off a wall and spraying a classroom.

Multiple computers were damaged, along with work books and a $2,500 smart board.

“The school break-ins. That`s sad! We didn`t have stuff like that in the 80s and 70s,” said neighbor Curtis Stanton.

School staff told investigators the person responsible for all the damage could be a former student who was expelled earlier this year.

They`re hoping some photographs lead them to the culprit.

On Wednesday, Shelby County Schools said there was never any threat to student`s safety and said it’s disappointing someone would target a school.

“Thankfully this is not impeding daily lessons and the staff members are focused on finishing up the school year on a strong note- this won`t stop them!” the district said in a message to WREG.

If there is some silver lining to this crime, the district said those computers that were damaged were already in the process of being replaced.