Uptick in crime along Summer Ave. leaves community on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Traffic keeps Summer Avenue bustling, but according to police the street also stays busy with crime.

"It’s devastating. It’s like you don’t know who is next," said Ava Voyles.

Just after midnight, two people were shot in the 2000 block of Summer Avenue.

Voyles lives in the area and said the violence is hitting too close to home.

"We knew him, we know his mom and everything."

Just hours after that shooting, police said a man walked into a nearby Hardee’s and stole money.

"Just a few months ago there was a shoot out right next to our house. We had to get the kids in quickly

because we thought the bullets were going to hit our kids," added Voyles.

She said she wants to keep the guns, thieves and violence far away from her family, but as of now there's no place to turn.

"Within an hour there were police all down our street looking for the shooter. How can we feel safe here?" she asked.

WREG looked into the crime in the area and found there were dozens of crimes committed in the vicinity including multiple robberies and drug activity.

If you can help in any of these crimes call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.