Treadwell Elementary School celebrates diversity, student success in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Young scholars as they are called at Treadwell Elementary School were praised on Wednesday.

The Shelby County School students showed off their many talents with song and dance as they took to the stage for Treadwell Elementary's End of Year Celebration.

Many parents, along with teachers and faculty, were on hand to enjoy the student performances.

Treadwell is West Tennessee's only Dual Language Immersion Optional Program.

Students learn in both English and Spanish. The goal is for students to become bilingual leaders to succeed in a diverse community and a diverse world.

School administrators said their teachers also engage students in a culturally rich environment.

Many of the students are experiencing success in the classroom because of the Arise Team Read program.

Dozens of people volunteered to teach second graders how to read at Treadwell, including our very own Alex Coleman and other WREG employees at various Shelby County Schools.