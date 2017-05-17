× Shots fired during candlelight vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are looking for suspects after a drive by shooting at a candlelight vigil near Raleigh.

Deputies say a family was holding the vigil at a house on Northwood Hills Dr. Tuesday night when the suspects drove up and started shooting.

Luckily, no one was injured but shell casings and bullets littered the neighborhood.

The home involved in the shooting is the same address where a 14-year-old boy was reported missing last week.

Cincere Wray disappeared from the home on May 11th.

He’s considered endangered because he’s insulin-dependent and doesn’t have any insulin with him.

If you have any information on the shooting or Wray’s disappearance, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 379-7625.