× Police: Suspect in custody flown to hospital after escaping moving police car

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A woman tried to flee from the law, but it landed her in the hospital, according to Blytheville Police.

Police had arrested Ashley Sutton, 25, for aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault.

Officers were transporting her to Mississippi County Jail around midnight Wednesday, but police said when they were less than a mile away, Sutton escaped the vehicle.

As the car was moving fast on a highway at the time, she suffered serious injuries, police said. She was flown to Regional Medical Center; her condition is not known at this time.

The arrest stemmed from a burglary that happened late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of East Main Street, where one of the victims said he answered the door to find two woman who were looking for his roommate. He said Sutton pointed a handgun at him, at which point he slammed the door and called police.

He said one of the suspects then kicked in his back door, and the women and two more people burst inside.

The suspects were there when police arrived, and officers witnessed one of them, Sherrie Mcclellan, holding a gun. The officers told her to drop the gun, and they said she eventually put it down.

The four — Sutton, Mcclellan, Michelle Faulkenberry and Benjamin Sutton — were all taken into custody and charged with aggravated residential burglary. Ashley Sutton and Mcclellan are also charged with aggravated assault.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the escape incident, and Blytheville Police are conducting an internal investigating as well.