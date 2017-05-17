× Police release surveillance video of Hardee’s aggravated robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video from a Hardee’s aggravated robbery almost two weeks ago has finally been released.

The incident happened on May 5 at the location in the 2000 block of Whitten Road.

In the video, two men can be seen walking away from the counter armed with guns. One of them continues to point the weapon at others in the restaurant while the second shoves the stolen cash into his pocket.

The suspects can then be seen taking money off of a person who appears to be a customer and employees behind the counter.

Neither of the suspects have been located.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.