× Police investigating two overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a pair of shootings early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police say a shooting victim showed up at the Dixie Queen on Summer Ave. near Hollywood St.

The victim told police he was shot while driving in his car — but police haven’t released any details about what led to that shooting.

A short time later, police responded to a second shooting at Poplar Ave. and Pauline St. in the Medical District.

Officers were flagged down by a motorist who picked up a shooting victim.

Detectives are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place and if it might be related to the shooting on Summer Ave.

Both shooting victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.