Police identify men killed outside apartment complex, shooting happened during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the two men killed outside an apartment complex Monday night.

New information from police reveals the shooting happened during an attempted robbery when the victim and the suspect fought over a gun.

A man who was with the victim when it happened told police they were sitting in a car in the 2100 block of Westchester Circle when a man came up to them and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

The witness told police shots were fired as the victim and suspect fought over the gun, and they were both hit and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police named the victim as Derrick Pendergrass, 21, and the suspect as Eric Niles, 19.

Police are investigating.