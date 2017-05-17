× MPD officer charged with domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was taken into custody following a reported domestic violence incident involving a family member.

On Monday, law enforcement were called to the home of Officer Cornelius Vail in the 4200 block of Plum Valley Cove.

The victim said they were taking another family member home when Vail started driving erratically.

When asked to stop, Vail refused.

When they returned home, the two got into an argument resulting in Vail pushing the victim and causing minor abrasions to both wrists and the left elbow.

Vail was arrested and charged with domestic assault. ​