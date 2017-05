× Man wanted for murder of Oxford father of five arrested

JACKSON, Miss. — A man wanted for the murder of a father of five has been taken into custody.

Chris Paten was taken into custody in Jackson, Mississippi at an apartment complex.

Paten is wanted for the murder of Kenya Hill in Oxford last March.

The shooting happened March 9 on Sand Hill Drive.

Paten is from Oxford and the Water Valley area and also goes by Chris Caine.