Homeowner fights back wounding suspected burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said no charges will be filed after a homeowner shot a suspected burglar.

Tuesday evening, the victim was leaving his home in the 5100 block of Horn Lake Road headed to work when he noticed a man rummaging through his car.

Seeing the homeowner, the suspect reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and charged the man.

Authorities said that’s when the homeowner opened fire, striking him. He then immediately called 911.

The suspect in this case has not been identified, but we do know he is expected to be okay.