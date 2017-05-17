Fight breaks out at Arlington High graduation, and in a church no less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- A fight broke out between a group of parents during graduation ceremonies for Arlington High School.

It was all caught on camera.

The video is spreading quickly on social media and people are upset about it.

The man who shot this video told WREG the fight started over a seat.

One family apparently was trying to save a seat and a woman became upset about it.

The fight happened right as the graduating seniors marched in.

There's no word yet if anyone will face charges for the incident.