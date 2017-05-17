Consumer Alert: How to plan for digital death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Three years after Greg Prangley died, his legacy lives on.

"We didn`t know at what point if we were going to lose my dad."

What haunts his daughter, Karen, is the legacy they still can't unlock.

"We really learned it the hard way. Being a small business owner, he had everything in that account."

Greg's entire business and livelihood was tied to his Yahoo account.

Two strokes left him unable to remember his password and after his death, his company quickly collapsed.

"My brother and I tried to communicate with him via paper, pen, anyway to get into his email account where he ran his business from."

The family even pleaded with Yahoo, but the company's policy says "neither the Yahoo account nor any of the content is transferable...even when when the account owner is deceased."

"Everything was lost and still to this day we can`t get into that Yahoo account."

Our digital death is a problem still in its infancy.

"As part of estate planning, you should set up a data executor in your will that has permission to access your account."

So what about popular sites like Twitter, Google and Facebook?

All have ways to protect your digital death, but all required extensive planning too.

Let's begin with Facebook.

The company allows you to enable a legacy contact.

All you have to do it log into your page, click settings, then manage account. From there you hit edit and then choose a friend. The person you choose will be able to manage your account once you pass away.

For Twitter, you'll need to leave instructions with whoever is authorized to act on your behalf in your will.

That person can then reach out to Twitter and fill out an online form. They'll need a valid photo ID and a copy of your death certificate.

If you have a Google account, the company lets you set up an inactive account manager.

You can pick up to 10 different contacts to manager different aspects of your account like photos, Gmail or YouTube.

They'll be alerted once your account is dormant for a certain amount of time.

Either way, experts said it's important that you plan ahead.