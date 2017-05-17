× Chadwick Circle murder victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon has been identified by Memphis police.

Lawrence King was murdered in the 1300 block of Chadwick Circle.

Authorities told WREG it appears he knew the person who shot him.

That person was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue checkered pants and orange and blue shoes. He might be in a black PT Cruiser.

This is the 80th murder this year.

Police have not made an arrest in this case.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.