Authorities identify man shot by police in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A peaceful Southaven neighborhood became a crime scene following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

It all started when the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Southaven Police reportedly served a drug warrant at a home on Roseleigh near the intersection of Getwell and Church Road.

District Attorney John Champion said the suspect, John Ciesliga, was sitting inside the home with an AK-47.

He reportedly refused to drop his weapon, then stood up forcing officers to shoot.

Ciesliga was shot and flown to Regional Medical Center for surgery.

No officers were injured.

On Wednesday, no one answered the door at the home where the shooting happened.

Boxes were stacked in front of the broken window with glass still scattered across the front porch.

Several neighbors told us the same thing: they never saw any red flags. The man who lived here kept to himself.

“He never came out. I don’t think a lot of people knew him. He was always inside the house.”

D.A. Champion wouldn’t give us access to the search warrant and wouldn’t say what the drug offense was for.