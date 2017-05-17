× ‘Arrested Development’ returns to Netflix for a fifth season

(CNN) Get ready for frozen bananas, vodka on the rocks and some savage insults from one of TV’s funniest families. The Bluths are coming back.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the entire regular cast of “Arrested Development” and series creator Mitchell Hurwitz will return for a fifth season.

In true “Arrested Development” fashion, Hurwitz’s official announcement about the show’s return was riddled with shade directed at a certain first family.

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” Hurwitz said in a statement. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

The quirky series about Michael Bluth (played by actor Jason Bateman) and his eccentric family is a cult hit with a storied Hollywood history.

Low ratings prompted Fox to cancel “Arrested Development” in 2006 after three seasons, but viewers rallied for years to have it brought back. Netflix answered the call and aired the fourth season in 2013.

