× Victim, suspect both shot dead during robbery at Northeast apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two men were killed late Monday night at a Northeast apartment complex during an apparent drug deal gone bad.

Police said a robbery victim and suspect where both shot when they struggled over the gun.

It happened inside the Sycamore Lake Apartments close to where an 81-year-old woman was killed during a purse snatching back in January.

Investigators said another man with the victim was not hurt and they are looking for a second suspect who got away.

The victims where reportedly in a vehicle with one man when a second approached their vehicle and tried to rob them. They said that’s when the man in the car with them pointed a gun at them.

Police took the second victim into custody for questioning and are looking for the second suspect.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.