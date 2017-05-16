× Two men killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a double homicide at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex.

Police say two men were shot around 10 p.m. Monday at the Sycamore Lake Apartments on Sycamore View near Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the men were shot during a drug transaction outside one of the apartments.

A third man was taken into custody for questioning — but so far, no charges have been filed.

Police say they need more witnesses to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This is the latest in a series of homicides at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.

Since 2014, six people and an unborn baby have been killed at the complex.

The last homicide happened in January 2017 when a woman was shot and killed during a robbery.