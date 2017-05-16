Two men killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a double homicide at a Northeast Memphis apartment complex.
Police say two men were shot around 10 p.m. Monday at the Sycamore Lake Apartments on Sycamore View near Raleigh-LaGrange Road.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say the men were shot during a drug transaction outside one of the apartments.
A third man was taken into custody for questioning — but so far, no charges have been filed.
Police say they need more witnesses to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
This is the latest in a series of homicides at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.
Since 2014, six people and an unborn baby have been killed at the complex.
The last homicide happened in January 2017 when a woman was shot and killed during a robbery.