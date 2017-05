× Teen in custody, police looking for another after 14-year-old shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old male is in custody after a shooting Saturday.

A 14-year-old was shot in the 4500 block of East Dearing Road.

The teen is in stable condition.

It appears at least one of the teens was playing with a gun.

Police are still looking for another 15-year-old who they believe had the gun when it went off.