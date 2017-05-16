× Substitute teacher speaks out after reported sexual assault by middle school student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A substitute teacher is sharing her story after she says she was assaulted during lunchtime at Kirby Middle School.

Memphis Police said the student is in the eighth grade and is charged with sexual battery.

“A black male brushed up against my arm and he pretended as if he was going against by arm, but he actually reached down and put his hands… he put one of his hands between my pants and grabbed my private area,” she said.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, told WREG she didn’t know the student.

“I knew his face. By me being a teacher at the school often I knew his face, but I never knew his name until the incident.”

She said he assaulted her Monday afternoon while she was walking back from lunch.

The teacher said she immediately told school administrators and claimed nothing happened.

“They were just constantly asking me why did I want to report what had happened.”

Upset with the schools reaction, she took other measures.

“I called 911 and they brought several police cars out to take care of it. The lieutenant came out and several sergeants were concerned about what had happened,” she said.

The student was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery.

She had a warning for others if they potentially go through something similar.

“If it`s another little girl out there and you`re listening to this please call 911 if anyone touches you or does anything that they`re not supposed to do. Call 911 and get help immediately.”

Despite what happened, she said she’s not giving up on teaching.

“I will definitely sub because all the students there are not bad. You can`t let a few bad apples spoil it for everyone. It really sucks because I`ve developed positive relationships there. Especially the young ladies.”

WREG reached out to Kirby Middle School for a comment, someone who answered the phone at the school initially said they did not have a statement. They called back a short time later with a new phone number to reach out to. WREG left a message but have not received a response.