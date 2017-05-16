× Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Chadwick Circle around 12:45 p.m.

The caller told police the 45-year-old victim knew the person who shot him. He is at large, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect but said he was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue checkered pants and orange and blue shoes. He might be in a black PT Cruiser.

This is the 80th homicide this year.