MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Mississippi man who was reportedly on his way to Memphis.

According to police, Jervion Walker boarded a Greyhound bus in Greenville headed to Memphis three days ago.

His family and friends have not heard from him since.

The victim has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you spot him, call the Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.