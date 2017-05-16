Local radio DJ arrested, charged with fondling female neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Bartlett Police arrested a Mid-South deejay and charged him with forcible fondling and burglary Saturday.

They said the man, Cory Wiggs, broke in to a home and got on top of a woman while she was sleeping around 2 a.m.

She woke up to find the man on top of her fondling her "private parts" on top of her shorts, according to police documents.

Police said they responded to a call about a woman screaming near Vera Louise Circle.

On their way to the home, a "heavy set white male wearing a red shirt and jogging pants walking along the sidewalk" helped direct them toward the home.

Police later used the victim and witness descriptions to identify that man as the suspect, reports showed.

The victim told police he was also armed with a pocket knife stolen from the house.

She told WREG she did not know Wiggs and that he told her he thought she was dead when he touched her.

WREG went to Wiggs' home on Vera Louise Circle but his family asked for privacy and offered no comment on the arrest.

Wiggs, who’s also known as “Country Cory,” has appeared on WREG's "Live at 9" programming in the past as a guest in the "Water Cooler Wednesday" segment.

As of Tuesday morning, he was listed on Q107’s website in the DJ section, but his name had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.

A representative for the radio station, owned by Flinn Broadcasting, said he hadn’t been on the radio in at least two years. They offered no comment on the arrest.