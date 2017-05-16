First official Nutella cafe set to open in Chicago

CHICAGO — The first-ever official cafe dedicated to all things Nutella is coming to Michigan Ave. in downtown Chicago, according to WGN.

Owned and operated by Ferrero, the makers of Nutella, the permanent cafe will offer an “array of all-day dishes and go-to options,” the company announced Tuesday.

Among the “authentic” menu items inspired by the hazelnut-chocolate spread’s Italian origins will be warm baguettes and gelato, all topped with Nutella. For those who have nut allergies or just want something else there will be non-Nutella items on the menu as well. Even the decor is meant to evoke the spread.

“We wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand … from the moment you step into the space,” Noah Szporn, Head of Marketing at Nutella North America said in a statement.

The cafe will open May 31 at 151 N. Michigan Ave. near Millennium Park in Chicago.

