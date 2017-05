MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man shot and killed at a local Boost Mobile has been identified by his family.

Rashed Awwad was shot at least three times Monday evening as he stood outside the store located on Winchester near Millbranch.

Authorities are now searching for three men in connection to Awwad’s murder.

The family told WREG just last week Awwad welcomed a baby girl into the world. It’s was his second child.

