Family, friends remember father killed trying to help IHOP employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "Hey daddy, we miss you so much. I know that you love me... you told me everyday. I really want to hug you tight, dance with you and play."

Heartbreaking words from Devin Wilson's 6-year-old daughter during a candlelight vigil held by his family and friends.

Wilson was shot to death Sunday morning at the IHOP on Shelby Drive. Police said he and a security guard were trying to protect an employee who's ex-boyfriends showed up and attacked her.

"I won't make him out to be a saint, but I can say that his last deed was a good one. Amen. And that's something that we can be proud of."

But for Jarvis Daniels, Wilson's death is still very painful.

"He was a good person. It was never nothing bad you could say about Devin. I miss him. I'ma miss seeing my dog -- they took him from his kids and his mommma."

A lot of tears, hugs and frustration as the family tried to come to grips with losing their hero.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster. I'm okay and I'm not okay. I get sad -- just the thought of not being able to have him anymore."

Wilson's mom, Katina Rounds said the support from the community has been tremendous, but her focus is now on her grandkids and her daughter-in-law.

"She has four children and now she has to think about how she's going to support them because it's just her."