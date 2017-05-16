× Bedford County sheriff’s deputy indicted on theft, official misconduct charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bedford County grand jury indicted a sheriff’s deputy after being accused of misusing his position for financial gain.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Garcia Jordan in March.

It was during that investigation that agents discovered the deputy had befriended an elderly woman and was withdrawing money from her bank account at ATMs in Bedford and Rutherford counties.

Agents also discovered Jordan had hidden a civil warrant against a contractor to whom he owned money.

On Monday, Jordan was indicted on one count of theft over $60,000 and one count of official misconduct.

He was booked into the Bedford County Jail on $25,000 bond.