× Utility work to close I-40, 55 in West Memphis overnight

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Utility work along Interstate 40 and 55 will temporarily shutdown lanes overnight in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Starting Monday, alternating lanes of I-40 and I-55 will be closed between mile markers 278 and 280.

According to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, crews will be doing utility work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until Friday, May 19.

Message boards, signage and traffic cones will be utilized to direct traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed and use extreme caution when in work zones.