× Teenager injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in North Memphis early Monday morning.

The victim told police he was walking with a friend near Springdale St. and Brown Ave. just after midnight when someone drove up and started shooting at them.

The 19-year-old was hit in the thigh and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman or the vehicle involved.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.