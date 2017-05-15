× Suspects behind bars for weekend shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. — Two men police say were involved in a deadly early morning shooting in Jonesboro over the weekend have been taken into custody.

Monday evening, KAIT reported 20-year-old Kalius Lane was arrested in Mesquite, Texas of suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery following a Sunday morning shooting inside a nightclub on South Main Street.

His co-defendant, 19-year-old Chauncey Thomas, turned himself in to authorities shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to police, a group of individuals were attending a party when an altercation broke out and shots were fired.

Monterio Barnes, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stefan Hawthorne, Carey Bell, Steven Brimlett, Asia Smith, Devontae Fowler and Cordarius Jackson were injured during the shooting.

They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.