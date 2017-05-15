Sea of Blue, Wreath ceremony honors fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- Heroes are never forgotten.

In DeSoto County Monday, it was all about remembering those like Lieutenant Billy Lance who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"A funny individual, very caring. Loved what he did, loved this city. Just a super guy."

Chief Steve Pirtle said they were partners and remembers that dreadful day Lt. Lance was killed back in October 1988.

"When he encountered the armed robbers who had just robbed the Circle K here in Southaven and was shot and killed, if that hadn't been the case when he came off from his days off, he would've been commander of the day shift at that point."

Now 28 years later, his family and many others showed up at the Southaven Police Department wearing blue ribbons to pay their respects.

"We also have four other officers who died while they worked for the Southaven Police Department and we had a telecommunicater who also passed away in 2016, and we're honoring them as well," said Jamey Pirtle.

A special wreath was placed in the garden followed by a Sea of Blue.

Chief Pirtle said the memorial is long overdue.

"I also don't want his memory to go by the wayside. There are only two of us who are still employed who was employed when he was killed, and I don't want his sacrifice to go by the wayside."