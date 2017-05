× One dead after violent crash on Chelsea Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a violent crash on Chelsea Ave. in North Memphis early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Chelsea Ave. near Carpenter St.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a building, causing it to collapse and catch fire.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the crash.