Ohio officer overdoses when suspect's drugs get on him

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — A police officer in Ohio barely escaped death after a powdered drug from a suspect got on the officer.

It happened over the weekend when the officer responded to a traffic stop.

Officer Chris Greene followed protocol and wore gloves when going through the car.

When Green was done, someone said he had white powder on his uniform.

Without thinking Greene used his bare hand to brush off the powder according to KDKA.

A short time later, Greene felt odd and then passed out.

Paramedics used four doses of Narcan to revive Greene.

Police believe the powder was the powerful opioid Fentanyl which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Fentanyl became well-known when it was ruled the cause of death for Prince.

Justin Buckel, who was stopped for drugs, is expected to be charged with felonious assault due to the officer’s exposure.