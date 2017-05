× Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into parked vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

Police were called to the scene at Signal Street and Dellwood Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

The caller told officers the motorcyclist was traveling fast and hit a parked vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.