Men accused of posing as housekeeping staff to enter Guest House at Graceland rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are accused of pretending to be housekeeping staff to enter rooms at the Guest House at Graceland.

Officers were called to the hotel around 6 a.m. Sunday, where a security employee relayed complaints about men entering rooms, posing as housekeeping staff.

He said he saw the suspects driving toward the exit, and police were able to detain them.

The security employee told police one of the suspects used to work at the Guest House at Graceland but was terminated and banned from the premises. Police said he had a master key card in his possession as well as stolen property.

Security footage showed the two suspects went into multiple rooms, police said.

Police did not give the names of the suspects.