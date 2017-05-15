× Man shot, killed just weeks before wedding; Suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a call Cristal Bedolla will never forget.

Her brother, Miguel Ayala, killed at just 19-years-old.

“That was my baby brother. He was supposed to get married next month.”

Friends said Miguel was riding in a truck near Isabell Street Saturday afternoon when someone in the back seat fired a gun.

“Gunshot went off. He said it was an accident. I didn’t see — I was focused on the road.”

The driver — who didn’t show his face for safety reasons– said Miguel gasped for air as he drove his friend to Methodist North.

“Rushed him to the hospital and carried him in,” he said.

Miguel died minutes later.

Meanwhile, the shooter reportedly grabbed the gun, jumped out of the backseat and took off.

No one has seen him since.

“For him to take his life and then cowardly run away without telling us sorry or anything is ridiculous.”

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide, but have released very little information making it harder for this family to heal.

“He was supposed to be married and now all that. So instead of planning a wedding we’re planning a funeral,” said Bedolla.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.