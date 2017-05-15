× Man accused of killing deputy, two others pleads not guilty

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The man accused of killing a Yell County Sheriff’s deputy and two others last week has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges.

On Monday, a judge ordered James Bowden be held without bond, Arkansas Online reported.

He also issued a gag order preventing anyone involved in the case from speaking publicly.

Prior to that order, Bowden’s sister, Julie Inmon, told the Associated Press Bowden went to see his girlfriend, Haley McHam, after she didn’t come home the previous night.

That’s when McHam reportedly told him she wanted to end their relationship.

“He shot my mother four times and then my daughter once in the chest and he came in and told me it was my fault,” McHam told THV11. “He said if I had come home they would still be alive and that I was going to have to live with it.”

After shooting, Bowden fled the scene. He was eventually pulled over by Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart who was headed to McHam’s home in the 10000 block of Gum Springs Road on a domestic disturbance call.

Bowden reportedly opened fire on Lt. Mainhart then left.

A passing motorist spotted the law enforcement officer and called for help.

When authorities arrived at the home, they discovered 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller dead in the front yard and Bowden holding McHam hostage inside.

She was finally able to escape when her ex-boyfriend went for food in the garage.

Five hours later, Bowden surrendered to police.