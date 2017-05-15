× Hero murdered trying to save woman being abused in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Katina Rounds said she raised a household of mama`s boys.

“I had three sons,” she said. “It was always Katina and the boys.”

She said her middle child, 27-year-old Devin Wilson, was no exception.

“He liked to be around his family.”

Wilson also liked having a bigger purpose in life. He served in the U.S. Air Force and married his elementary school crush who served in the Navy.

The couple’s four children are what gives his family peace today.

“They each have a part of him, from his little crooked feet or his long head or his personality — the hyperness. They each have a part of him and that`s what I have to hold onto now.”

Police said Wilson was shot and killed at an IHOP in Whitehaven this weekend as he tried to help an employee who was being choked by her ex-boyfriend.

“I wasn’t surprised. That’s Devin.”

The man then shot Wilson in the head and a security guard in the wrist, police said.

Wilson later died at the hospital.

“No words to explain,” said Wilson’s mom about finding out what happened.

She said she was also disturbed by a video someone recorded on Facebook. It showed her son alone on the sidewalk screaming out for help.

“The disturbing thing to me about the video is the person that`s recording it, the people that are standing around looking at him. Not one person assisted him, but yet he`s giving his life trying to help someone else.”

She said her son’s last act was a heroic one.

“If I would’ve been there, I would’ve said ‘Devin, leave that alone, that`s not your business,'” she said. “He still would have intervened.”

Because that’s just who he was.

If you can help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.