Five suspects wanted for stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of a burglary at a local business.

According to police, the incident happened at the Express Mart in the 4000 block of Knight Arnold Road on April 27.

The subjects reportedly used a sledge hammer to knock a hole in a concrete wall, then scurried through it, grabbing an unknown amount of lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Several hours later, two of the suspects involved in that burglary were spotted inside the Q-Mart in the 2100 block of Lamar.

Police said they were trying to cash some of the lottery tickets.

Both men were seen getting into a late 1990’s or early 2000 model black Infinity I30.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.