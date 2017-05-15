× FESJC picks up another commitment from Phil Mickelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson committed to play in next month’s FedEx-St. Jude Classic at Southwind. This marks the fifth straight year Mickelson will play in Memphis. Mickelson likes to play the week before a major and the U.S. Open is the following week in Wisconsin. Mickelson has had plenty of success in Memphis the past few years with three top-three finishes including a tie for second last year. The FedEx-St. Jude Classic is June 8-11.