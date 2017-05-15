Family pleads for help in murdered son’s cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Even though he's thousands of miles away, you could still hear the pain in David Casitillo's voice over the phone.

"Every time I think about how he was brutally murdered and thrown away in the Nonconnah Creek like a piece of trash, I go through cycles of sadness, depression and anger."

His son, 22-year-old Dominic Castillo, was murdered while he was traveling through Memphis. Homicide detectives discovered Castillo`s body in February.

"It`s just odd," said Memphis Police Sgt. M.L. Hill. "The whole case from day one, the way his body was found, the things that happened to him."

"We need to know where his last whereabouts were, who he was hanging with and what happened to Dominique."

Memphis Police told WREG Castillo was traveling with his dog 'Lilly' when he was murdered.

Homicide detectives believe Castillo was robbed and killed.

Lilly was eventually found wandering the streets, but his red Malboro sleeping bag, his black backpack, his skateboard and his cell phone were never found.

"I want the person to know that they have taken my son and they have taken a beautiful soul from this earth," David said. "They have ripped our hearts out and they have hurt us so much."

If you have any information about what happened to Dominic Castillo, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.