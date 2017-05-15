× Family: Man who set himself on fire had history of abuse against ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who set himself on fire, taking his own life on Facebook Live had a history of abuse against his ex-girlfriend, the woman’s family told WREG.

“She owns Move The Air Studio which is attached to Murphy’s,” Sara Moore told WREG’s Stacy Jacobson Monday.

Moore said her sister Alyssa is a sound engineer. She met Jared McLemore through the music industry while performing at bars like Murphy’s.

“I thought he was a wonderful partner for my sister. I didn’t realize how bad things had gotten,” she said.

Things changed last August when her sister’s boyfriend threatened her life and became violent.

On August 26, Mclemore accused Moore of flirting with people at work. He choked her, aimed a kitchen knife at her and told her he should kill her.

More documents showed she went to a safe place but he caught up with her the next day. He again threatened her life and then beat up her dad.

“I do know my sister did everything she could to protect herself from Jared and to protect him from himself. I know she went to police,” Sara said.

Records showed McLemore got probation for the incidents.

The abuse continued last week.

“He did break into our house and threaten her with a knife just Wednesday night,” Sara told WREG. “Mostly this was domestic violence. He attacked my sister more than once.”

She said her sister called police again and filed for a restraining order on Friday, but it didn’t matter.

Sara said she doesn’t know if he was taking his medicine for bipolar disorder when he doused himself in kerosene on Facebook Live late Friday night.

“I’m hoping this sparks a conversation that leads to more steps, more women being believed, more people being taken care of, watched for.”

A GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000 for the individuals who saw the incident happen Friday night.