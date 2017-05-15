× Central BBQ announces plans to expand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Central BBQ is expanding.

The Memphis-based restaurant announced on Monday it has partnered with Kemmons Wilson Companies to grow the local favorite beyond the Bluff City.

“The idea of growing Central BBQ beyond Memphis is exciting. We know KWC will bring resources and operational expertise to position ourselves for even greater success in the future,” stated Craig Blondis, the co-founder of Central BBQ. “We know that KWC’s deep heritage in hospitality will be beneficial to Central BBQ and that our shared values of high quality, customer service, and community impact will remain throughout our next phase of growth.”

Central BBQ was founded in 2002. Since then it has opened three locations in Downtown, Midtown and East Memphis.

Just recently, the restaurant received top marks from USA Today who said Central BBQ is “maybe the best barbecue eatery in Memphis,” with plenty of delicious options to choose from — most notably, its ribs, homemade pork rinds and potato chips, barbecue nachos and smoked wings.

The partners have not released any information on when they are planning to expand or where.