Blytheville woman who bolted from court, led police on chase in custody

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The woman accused of bolting from a courtroom and leading police on a chase through the streets of Blytheville has been taken into custody.

On May 9, Ayeshia Farris appeared in court on a battery charge. When the judge ordered she be held for a second warrant, the suspect ran out the courtroom and jumped into a car being driven by 18-year-old Dequan Sims.

Police said the suspects tore through town, blowing pas a stop sign and nearly hitting five other vehicles.

At some point, Farris got out and ran while Sims continued to evade police in the car.

Sims was arrested shortly afterwards.

As for Farris, authorities said she was able to get away that day.

She was finally arrested over the weekend.