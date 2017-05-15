× Bedrock Eats and Sweets makes a Protein Waffle!

If you think waffles are only good for breakfast, think again!

You can use them in a variety of ways for meals throughout the day!

Brandi Marter is owner and chef of Bedrock Eats and Sweets.

Bedrock Eats & Sweets

Market & Café

327 S. Main

(901) 512-5374

Protein Waffle

Ingredients:

King Arthur Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix (or your preferred mix)

2 C milk

1/4 C oil (any kind except olive oil)

2 whole eggs

1 scoop vanilla whey protein (you can play with whey protein flavors)

Directions:

Remove 1 scoop (equal to amount of protein powder) from waffle mix and replace with protein powder

Add all other ingredients and whisk together

Heat waffle iron and add batter. Cook until waffle is golden brown.

Use waffle as sandwich with any of the following (and whatever you can dream up): bacon, fried eggs, cheese, deli meat, burger patties, peanut butter and jelly…the list is endless. Serve with fresh fruit for a completely balanced and super fast meal!