× Bartlett woman, son robbed at gunpoint in driveway

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a family at gunpoint in their driveway.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Stage Road and Bartlett Boulevard.

The victim and her son were reportedly loading her car when a dark-colored 4-door Nissan stopped beside her. That’s when the pair jumped out of the car.

As one of the suspects jumped into her vehicle, the other pointed a gun at the victim and told her not to look at him or move.

The crooks reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the victim’s purse and credit cards.

Authorities said a third person may have been waiting in the suspects’ car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kane at (901)385-5529 ext 2103 or Detective Allen at (901) 385-5529 ext 2108.