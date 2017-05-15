× Baby wipes recalled for possible having mold on them

A brand of baby wipes that could contain mold is being recalled.

The Honest Company’s statement says it does not believe the affected product is likely to cause adverse health consquences, however, “impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable.”

The following products, distributed in the United States and Candada are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution:”

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

These wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

