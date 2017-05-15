× Activists bonded women out of jail for Mother’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight women were let out of jail just before Mother’s Day thanks to the Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter which paid for their bail.

Members said too many women are sitting behind bars before they get their day in court, because they can’t afford to pay their bond.

“Bail isn’t about guilt or innocence. Bail is before you go to court,” said member Shay Jones.

BLM paid around $35,000 to get eight women in Shelby County out of jail.

“It’s racially biased. Biased against poor people and people of color,” said Jones.

According to Vera Institute of Justice, 44 percent of women locked up are African American, and most women are in jail for low level offenses.

Bail for misdemeanors can run over $1,000.

Not to mention, if you post bond through a bonding company, you have to pay a ten percent non-refundable fee on the total bail amount.

BLM sent letters to the district attorney and judges asking them to use discretion to reduce use of cash bonds. They also sent a letter to city and county leaders asking them to provide automatic release for crimes related to city and county ordinances.