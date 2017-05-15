× 7-year-old missing after leaving house during time out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 7-year-old is missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Latayvus Johnson.

According to the alert, he got in trouble at school Monday and his mom put him in a time out when he got home. He then walked out the back door of the house.

There are woods behind the home, which is in the 3700 block of Kalamath Cove, according to the alert.

Latayvus is described as a 3-foot-2, 68-pound black boy with brown eyes and black hair with a design on the left side. He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes with red and white accents.

If you see him, call police at 545-2677 or Missing Person at 636-4479.